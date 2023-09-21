Practice Nurse by Chase Medical

Practice Nurse

Oxford

A Good CQC rated GP Surgery in Oxford are looking to hire a Practice Nurse to join their team on a permanent basis. The practice are open to consider both full-time and part-time applications. Day to day duties will include and not limited to: Smears, Baby Imms, Dressings and more. Having experience with Chronic Diseases will be advantageous and afford the higher salary.

What's on Offer?

Up to £48,000 (DoE & Skills)

5 Weeks Annual Leave + Bank Holidays

NHS Pension

Free On-site Parking

Career Progression & Development Opportunities

Good CQC

Permanent Role

The practice use EMIS Web and hold a list size of around 11,000 patients. The practice are looking for someone who is confident, can work autonomously as well as use their initiative to ensure excellent patient care. The successful candidate will be working in a purpose-built health centre alongside GPs, ANPs, PNs, HCAs and more.

If you are interested in this role or would like more information, then please contact Harjit on 0114 275 7421. Alternatively send your CV to Harjit.singh@chase-medical.com.

Chase Medical is a market leader that specialises in primary care and provides clinical staffing to over 50% of GP surgeries across the UK. If this role is not for you, please pass on our details to other primary care staff and if placed, you can earn up to £500!