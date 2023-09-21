Practice Nurse by Chase Medical

A close-knit surgery near Brixton (Southwest London) is looking for a permanent Practice Nurse to join their team-friendly team. This is a great opportunity to join an established surgery that places patient care as the driving force for its services. They received an "Outstanding" score in responding to the patient's needs in their community.

As a result, you'll receive a salary of £24 ph (Negotiable, DOE, 30 days of annual leave (pro-rata) + Bank Holidays off, NHS Pension, and Indemnity included. they are looking for a Practice Nurse to join them on a part-time basis, working Tuesdays to Fridays, which means you'll have Mondays off!

They would ideally have an experienced Practice Nurse who is able to perform the following

* Cytology

* Baby and Travel Immunisations

* Flu Vaccinations

* Chronic Disease Management; Asthma, COPD, Diabetes

* NHS Health Checks

The surgery has about 10,000 patients on its list with a mixed patient demographic. They also have a wider healthcare team to help get you up to speed with their processes.

Would you like to apply or learn more about the role? Please get in touch on 01142757421 and ask for Olo. Alternatively, you can email me at olo.muda@chase-medical.com.

Do you know someone looking for an exciting new career? Our brilliant referral scheme will entitle you to up to £500 for every successful referral!

About Chase Medical

Chase Medical is a Specialist Primary Care bank, providing a high volume of shifts to Practice Nurses, Nurse Practitioners, and Advanced Nurse Practitioners. We have a quick and easy registration process that works around your schedule. Our dedicated team will ensure you find the right role for you and negotiate terms of employment on your behalf. We also have a variety of Locum shifts local to you with a competitive rate of £25- £42 per hour (including holiday pay)