Health Care Assistant by Chase Medical

Role: Health Care Assistant.

Location: Bristol

Salary: £13 - £20 per hour (Including Holiday Pay for PAYE staff).

Hours: Locum Work; Flexible Hours Available.

We are keen to hear from Health Care Assistants specialising in General Practice, who would be interested in locum work. This would include lending a helping hand to GP surgeries in Bristol and surrounding areas, so would be interested to hear from you!

Locum work is a great way for you to get involved locally; your skills and experience within General Practice is greatly valued and with locum shifts you will not be taken for granted!

You will need to have experience of working as a Health Care Assistant in a GP Surgery, and qualified to preform Phlebotomy, Warfarin Clinics, Immunisations, and Dressings etc.

Chase Medical is a specialist Primary Care agency which provides flexible locum work nationwide, to Health Care Assistants, Practice Nurses and Nurse Practitioners. We are really proud of the staff we have on our bank and in return for their hard work and dedication, we offer:

The option to take adhoc or regular shifts

The ability to book shifts in advance, or take a shift for the coming week

Competitive pay rates; £13-£20 Per Hour (Including Holiday Pay).

Increased CPD

A quick, easy application and efficient agency service

Opportunities to increase your experience

As part of our requirement process you will be required to either complete an enhanced DBS check, or to already hold a valid enhanced DBS dated within 12 months, or registered on the update service.

If this mirrors your experience, then don't miss out on this great opportunity and APPLY NOW!

Call Harriet at Chase Head Office on 01142757421 or email Harriet.Cliff@Chase-Medical.com

Alternatively, do you have any friends/colleagues that might be interested in picking up local shifts? We offer up to £500 for every successful referral you make (plus a quick tip - there's no limit to the amount of referrals you make).