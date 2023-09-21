Nurse Practitioner by Chase Medical

If you are a Nurse Practitioner who lives in Reading, then we have a fabulous opportunity you won't want to miss!

We have the chance for you to join our lovely bank of nursing staff and earn £40.50 - £68 per hour (inclusive of holiday pay for PAYE staff). If you would like to work on a locum basis with Primary Care Centres throughout Reading then why not get in touch?

Do you work part time? Do you have some spare hours available around your current commitments? We have a number of locum shifts available locally and locum shifts with Chase Medical are completely flexible; we give you the opportunity to choose your hours, the time you start and finish and to take control over your rota.

Local centres really do appreciate an extra pair of hands and the support of the local public, so what a better way of lending a helping hand to your local community than to do what you do best?

At Chase we pride ourselves in providing regular, high volumes of shifts in centres throughout the UK for our Primary Care Nurses, so if you are interested in this position or would like to hear about any of our other shifts please don't hesitate to contact Harriet on 0114 275 7421. Alternatively you can send a copy of your most recent CV to Harriet.Cliff@chase-medical.com

and one of our friendly team will be in touch!

We don't just stop at the volume of shifts we can also offer you:

- No commitment to the amount of hours/shifts you take.

- A simple, quick registration process.

- CPD/Career Progression; with the chance to gain skills in different Primary Care Centres.

- Access to shifts months in advance; so you can prioritise your time!

- A friendly, dedicated team who are on hand to support you every step of the way!

- Excellent pay rates- £40.50 - £68 per hour (inclusive of holiday pay).

At Chase we supply nursing staff to Primary Care centres across the UK. If you would be interested in hearing about possible shifts or permanent positions in a specific location please don't hesitate to get in touch.

Not only do we specialise in locum work, but we also have a dedicated team who provide Practice Nurses and Nurse Practitioners with new permanent roles, so if a new role is something you're considering we have a friendly team on-board happy to help!

We pride ourselves on word of mouth, so we would love know if you have any friends/family/colleagues who would be interested in joining our wonderful bank of nursing staff, for every successful referral you make you could receive up to £500 rewards! So start spreading the word today!

For more information visit our website www.chase-medical.com