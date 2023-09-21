Care Assistant by Future Care Group

Care Assistant - Nights



Priory Court Care Home, KT17 1TJ



Hours per week: 44



Pay rate per hour £10.57



Only applications with the right to work in the UK may apply to this role.



Have you ever thought about a career in Social Care? Or you maybe already work in the Social Care Sector and looking for an employer who would take care of your future? Look no further - The Future Care Group offers career progression, training and development, amazing employee benefits and highly competitive rates. And in this uncertain times, Social care is one of the few sectors that can offer you employment and continuous income.



As a Care Assistant you will be responsible for providing the highest standards of person centred care to our resident's whilst maintaining dignity, respect and wellbeing. Hamilton is committed to supporting and developing all Care Assistants with ongoing training & leadership across all areas.



Previous experience within the Care sector is not essential as full comprehensive training will be provided. As an organisation we are extremely proud of the training and career development we offer. Working with the most up to date care home IT technologies.



Rewards and Benefits:



Career Development and personal growth



Ongoing personal and professional development programme

Opportunity to work with the most advanced electronic care planning system

Online learning resources

Fully funded apprenticeships

Career progression and promotion opportunities

Health & wellbeing



Mental health support via our Employee Assistance Programme - a free and totally confidential health & wellbeing resource, offering a personalised programme that suits YOU

Money



£250 Welcome bonus - paid upon successful completion of probation

Refer a friend bonus scheme (up to £2000) - because there is nothing better than working with a friend

Employee Benefits Scheme - saving you money from thousands of exclusive deals and discounts for your favourite brands across different categories, including groceries, holidays, fashion, electronics and more

And some more perks



Long Service Awards - celebrating our loyal employees

Company Recognition Awards for outstanding performance

Free hot meals at work

Free uniform

Free car parking

DBS cost refunded upon completion of probation





The ideal candidate for the role will have:



Naturally compassionate with a caring disposition

Effective written & verbal communication skills

Experience preferred but not essential

