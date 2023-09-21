MR Radiographer by Spire Healthcare Ltd

MRI Radiographer | OrthTeam Centre | Band 6/7 depending on experience | Manchester| Full Time |Permanent



Spire Manchester are looking to recruit an MRI Radiographer to join their team in the OrthTeam Centre.

The OrthTeam is a group of highly skilled consultants who specialise in musculoskeletal (MSK) conditions. Since formation in 2007, the OrthTeam has grown and developed to establish itself as one of the leading providers of MSK treatment and surgery in the North. We work together to provide an integrated approach, which ensures outstanding, personalised care for each patient.



Duties and responsibilities





Explain clearly to patients how they can positively contribute to their treatment plan

Identify people's health needs by undertaking thorough subjective and objective assessment methods, using full clinical expertise and experience

Obtain information on patient's needs within the overall context of their imaging and care requirements

Interpret patient data using all of the relevant components to assist in making an accurate clinical diagnosis. Make this information available to appropriate colleagues

Identify and discuss with colleagues the implication of imaging, enable them to think through the risks and their effective management and the need for referral to others

Who we're looking for

Degree (BSc Honours in Radiography or equivalent qualification)

HCPC registered

Minimum 2 years' experience in MRI radiography

Flexible and adaptable

Patient centred

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue.

From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Sarah Whittaker on 07525887973 or e-mail

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.



Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications