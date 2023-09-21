Hospital Administrator by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Hospital Administrator | Spire Leicester | Part Time, Permanent | 30 hours | £22,327 (Full time equivalent)



Due to a period of growth, we have an exciting opportunity available for a Hospital Administrator to join our team on a part-time basis.



As Hospital Administrator you will be responsible for providing a quality professional and efficient service that supports the smooth running of the hospital administration departments.



Duties and Responsibilities

- To ensure an exemplary level of customer service is upheld in the provision of service to patients, consultants and the hospital team

- To provide day to day patient administration support within designated areas as required ensuring that daily tasks are completed to a high level of service both to internal and external customers

- To have responsibility for ensuring that the administration processes for providing consultants and staff with all relevant clinical correspondence and diagnostic results are delivered effectively and in a timely manner



Who we're looking for

- Excellent customer service skills and telephone skills

- Strong IT skills

- You must also have excellent interpersonal and verbal and written communication skills

- A team player with a can-do attitude

- Previous Healthcare experience would be advantageous



Working Hours: Mon to Sun 7am to 9pm



Contract Type: Permanent



Benefits

We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Free DBS

- Free Car park

- Free Uniform



Our Values

- We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

- Driving clinical excellence

- Doing the right thing

- Caring is our passion

- Keeping it simple

- Delivering on our promises

- Succeeding and celebrating together



Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.



For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.