Hospital Administrator by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Hospital Administrator | Spire Leicester | Part Time, Permanent | 30 hours | £22,327 (Full time equivalent)
Due to a period of growth, we have an exciting opportunity available for a Hospital Administrator to join our team on a part-time basis.
As Hospital Administrator you will be responsible for providing a quality professional and efficient service that supports the smooth running of the hospital administration departments.
Duties and Responsibilities
- To ensure an exemplary level of customer service is upheld in the provision of service to patients, consultants and the hospital team
- To provide day to day patient administration support within designated areas as required ensuring that daily tasks are completed to a high level of service both to internal and external customers
- To have responsibility for ensuring that the administration processes for providing consultants and staff with all relevant clinical correspondence and diagnostic results are delivered effectively and in a timely manner
Who we're looking for
- Excellent customer service skills and telephone skills
- Strong IT skills
- You must also have excellent interpersonal and verbal and written communication skills
- A team player with a can-do attitude
- Previous Healthcare experience would be advantageous
Working Hours: Mon to Sun 7am to 9pm
Contract Type: Permanent
Benefits
We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:
- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays
- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options
- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers
- Private medical insurance
- Life assurance
- Free DBS
- Free Car park
- Free Uniform
Our Values
- We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:
- Driving clinical excellence
- Doing the right thing
- Caring is our passion
- Keeping it simple
- Delivering on our promises
- Succeeding and celebrating together
Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.
We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.
Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.
For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.