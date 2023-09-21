Registered Nurse by Future Care Group

Registered Nurse
Brook House Nursing Home, KT3 5EA
Hours per week: 44 hours per week
Pay rate per hour £19.00 per hour
Only applications with the right to work in the UK may apply to this role.
Would you like to work within a company who is supportive and believes that your future matters? We'll give you all the support you need - from health and wellbeing to your career development and personal growth.
Rewards and Benefits for the Registered Nurse role include but are not limited to:
Career Development and personal growth
- Ongoing personal and professional development programme, including clinical training & development.
- Opportunity to work with the most advanced electronic care planning system
- Online learning resources
- Fully funded apprenticeships
- Career progression and promotion opportunities
Health & wellbeing
- Mental health support via our Employee Assistance Programme - a free and totally confidential health & wellbeing resource, offering a personalised programme that suits YOU
Money
- £2000 Welcome bonus - paid upon successful completion of probation
- Refer a friend bonus scheme (up to £2000) - because there is nothing better than working with a friend
- Employee Benefits Scheme - saving you money from thousands of exclusive deals and discounts for your favourite brands across different categories, including groceries, holidays, fashion, electronics and more
- Car Scheme - enjoy the experience of driving a brand new car
And some more perks
- Long Service Awards - celebrating our loyal employees
- Company Recognition Awards for outstanding performance
- Free hot meals at work
- Free uniform
- Free car parking
- DBS cost refunded upon completion of probation
Day to day duties of this role:
- Assessment of residents' needs, production and implementation of Care plans and accurate documentation on residents' records.
- The organisation of the Home and attitude of the staff should reflect the need for residents to achieve and maintain maximum independence.
- The Registered Nurse will be expected to maintain a quiet and calm atmosphere by encouragement and example whilst caring for the residents.
- Helping unqualified staff with in-service training and to keep abreast of current post-registration training.
- Working with the most up to date state of the art care home IT technologies.
We are looking for someone who has:
- Relevant qualification - Registered General Nurse Qualification with active NMC pin number
- Experience in the same or similar role - at least 1 year
- Good communication skills
- Leadership skills
Our Group of Care Homes provides a supportive work environment where our team members feel valued and part of the Future Care family. Our success to date can be attributed to our focus on recruitment and development of similarly minded, hard-working team members, who share our goals and aspirations and actively work to help us achieve them. In return, we offer training and career development, within an environment of mutual respect and cooperation.
