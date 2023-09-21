Advanced Nurse Practitioner by Menlo Park

Background -

An excellent opportunity to join one of the most innovative and forward-thinking practices in the south-west.



You will be joining a large Training & Research practice with a sizeable team of GPs and phenomenal MDT which you will play a key part in.



Your workload will be very reasonable at 14 patients per session with 15 minutes available for all, you will enjoy a 30 minute coffee break mid-way through and any home visits will be blocked out in the second half of a session rather than on top of your existing appointments.



You will be given dedicated GP mentor time each month, be offered paid training courses for your ongoing development and will be encouraged to take up a specialism with the practice keen to stress there is no glass ceiling for any clinician in their organisation.

Salary - band 8a - £47,126 - £53,219

Location - Bristol (Southmead area)

The surgery -

GP Training & Research Practice

Pleasant population

Large team of GPs, ANPs, Clinical Pharmacists, OH Nurses, Mental Health Nurses and FCPs

Very keen on staff development

Coffee break and team lunch built into the template every day

EMIS practice

Your role -

Advanced Nurse Practitioner

30-37.5 hours

Typical sessional breakdown: 7 x 15-minute appointments, 30 minute coffee break, 7 x 15-minute appointments

Sessions will be a mixture of pre-bookable, same-day, urgent and visit based - really varied

Delivering world-class care

Specialisms encouraged with support given - no glass ceiling

The benefits -

Band 8a salary

6 weeks' annual leave

Study leave

NHS pension

Alex Maynard