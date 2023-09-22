Clinical Services Manager by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Clinical Services Manager | Abergele Clinic | Full-Time | Permanent | Free Parking & Excellent Benefits |

Spire is currently going through an exciting phase of their journey and are building a brand new clinic in Abergele which is due to be open towards the end of the year. We are looking for driven candidates who are passionate about private healthcare to come along on this amazing journey with us. For the opening of the new clinic we are looking for a Deputy General Manager to join the team.

Spire Healthcare is one of the UK's leading independent hospital groups and the largest in terms of revenue, with 39 hospitals and eight clinics across England, Wales and Scotland.

Our Spire Clinics deliver a specific range of lower risk outpatient and day case treatments (all on a local anaesthetic basis), which provides faster care for day case patients. The Clinical specialties include Ophthalmology, Dermatology, Gynaecology, Orthopaedics and a GP service.

The responsibilities of this role will include:

* This is a dual role and you have the ability to work both clinically and managerial

* To ensure the teams deliver effective patient care by providing excellent clinical and managerial leadership.

* Ensure smooth running of the clinic and develop and improve services

* Lead others in the development of knowledge, ideas, and work practices

* Support the General Manager in the overall management of the clinic.

* Display effective management of clinical teams, in a safe and caring environment, in the most efficient and clinically effective way

* Develop own knowledge and practice and assist others to continually professionally develop



The Ideal candidate will have:

* NMC Registered with no restrictions

* Previous experience within an outpatients department or clinic.

* Previous leadership experience

* Excellent communication skills, along with being organised and can showcase excellent patient care

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance





Spire Healthcare is committed to creating an environment that will attract, retain and motivate its people. We are an equal opportunities employer, committed to the health and well-being of all our colleagues and consultants. We firmly believe that it is our people that make the business successful and everyone should have the opportunity to work in a motivated team, free from discrimination on any grounds. We therefore, are keen to receive and review applications from all candidates of under-represented groups who feel they offer the requisite skills.

If you feel you could apply your experience to this exciting role and are motivated by the opportunity, then please apply today.

For more information about the role, please contact Michelle via:



We look forward to your application!