MRI Radiographer by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Cross Sectional Radiographer | Imaging | Hull and East Riding | Full time

Spire Hull and East Riding has expanded its services and as a result, we have a brand new opportunity for a Cross Sectional Radiographer to join our outstanding Imaging team. This is an excellent opportunity for a healthcare professional to join our team and play a critical part in our period of growth.



Duties and responsibilities:

- To provide highly skilled and specialised MRI and CT imaging for patients within the Imaging department.

- To ensure the team delivers effective imaging by providing appropriate clinical leadership, managerial leadership and educational and development expertise.



Who we're looking for:

-- HCPC Registered Radiographer

- Post graduate experience including a period of specialising in C.T. & MR

- Has worked in an imaging department providing a variety of imaging services to an advanced level of practice.

- A hardworking, team player with a passion for outstanding patient care



Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Michelle Hutchison on 07860785672 or email on



For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.



Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications