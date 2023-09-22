Bank Healthcare Assistant - Pre Assessment by Spire Healthcare Ltd

External Description

Pre Assessment Health Care Assistant | Spire Hull and East Riding| BANK | £11.45 per hour

Spire Hull and East Riding are recruiting for a Bank healthcare assistant to join their friendly and supportive Pre-operative assessment Team. There is a variety of shifts for this post across 7 days and with excellent development opportunities available.

Spire Hull and East Riding Hospital is based in Anlaby, near Humber Bridge and the hospital provides care for patients across East Yorkshire and Northern Lincolnshire. Our hospital offers a range of services and procedures including orthopaedic, general surgery, weight loss surgery, eye surgery and cosmetic surgery. Other services include, radiology - MRI and CT and physiotherapy. We believe it's our people that really set us apart, we work with the very best medical professionals and our colleagues are an attentive and highly experienced team.

Duties and responsibilities:

- Assisting consultants and nurses in clinic's

- Phlebotomy

- Wound care

- Assisting in Minor procedures

- Working within the Orthopaedic department, developing post op care

- Chaperoning patients where needed

- Working with Cardiologist and conducting ECGS

Who we're looking for

- Healthcare Assistant experience

- NVQ level 2-3

- Desirable - ability to undertake ECG's and Phlebotomy.

- Experience of planning work and acting under own initiative

- Patient/customer facing experience and excellent communication skills

- Working as part of a team

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Michelle Hutchison on



For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.



Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications