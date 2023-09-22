Bank Nurse - Outpatients by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Registered General Nurse - Outpatients

Registered General Nurse | Outpatients | BANK | Spire Washington | £15.50 per hour

Spire Washington Hospital have a fantastic opportunity for a bank Outpatients Nurse to join our team!

Spire Washington Hospital holds a long standing reputation for providing high quality, comprehensive private hospital care. Our facilities are excellent and the hospital is staffed by a valued team of highly skilled professionals. We provide a dynamic and stimulating environment for highly motivated nurses.



Duties and responsibilities:

- Responsible for providing a range of support services to the Nurses and Consultants during procedures including:

- Maintenance of quality care delivery

- Liaising and networking with other departments across the hospital

- Work as a part of a team assessing patient's health and well-being across a complex and changing caseload

- You will actively promote best practice and contribute towards quality improvements



Who we're looking for:

- Be NMC registered - your pin should not have any restrictions or conditions

- Compassionate and able to showcase excellent patient care

- Able to lead clinics

- Ability to multi-task

- Strong communication skills

- Able to carry out wound dressings

- Phlebotomy skills (desirable as training can be given)



Benefits:

- Bank colleagues are paid weekly

- We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness or annual leave

- Free Car Parking

- Free uniform





Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Michelle Hutchison on

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.



Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications