Bank Operating Department Practitioner by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Scrub Theatre Practitioner | Up to £30 per hour, depending on experience | Tollerton, Nottingham | No nights |

As part of our expansion at Spire Nottingham Hospital, we are looking for experienced Scrub Practitioners to join our outstanding team.



Spire Nottingham Hospital is a premium provider of private healthcare. We practice some of the most advanced treatments with the latest generation imaging and diagnostic technology. This means we can offer everything from screening, rehabilitation and cutting-edge surgical procedures across a variety of specialist treatments which are all delivered through our expert and caring clinical teams.

Duties and responsibilities:

Working as part of this friendly and supportive team you can expect to assist patients undergoing a range of elective procedures.

You will provide excellent patient care and carry out scrub duties to a varied caseload of patients.

Provide and receive complex, sensitive or contentious information.

Develop own knowledge and skills and that of others.

Promote best practice in health and safety and security.

Assist in maintaining and developing services.

Contribute to quality improvement.

Promote people's equality, diversity and rights

Who we're looking for:

Be NMC or HCPC registered - your registration should not have any restrictions or conditions

At least 6 months' experience scrub - orthopaedic experience would be an advantage

Compassionate and able to showcase excellent patient care

Strong communication skills

Benefits

Bank colleagues are paid weekly

We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave

Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

Access to Spire Healthcare pension

Free uniform

Free DBS

Full induction, including mandatory training updates

Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team

Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Hannah Radford on

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications