Healthcare Assistant (General Practice) - Experience Required by Chase Medical

Healthcare Assistant

Nottingham

Chase Medical are working with a GP Surgery in Nottingham, who are offering flexible locum shifts to Healthcare Assistants at highly competitive pay rates of £13.00 - £20 per hour (inc. holiday pay).

Job Role

Working as a locum Healthcare Assistant will give you the ability to choose the shifts that fit in best around your schedule. You have complete freedom over the number of hours you work, and we offer highly competitive rates of £13.00 - £20 per hour (inc. holiday pay).

Locum work allows you to be free from workplace politics, and expand upon your experience in GP Surgery. You'll be able to develop your professional network, by being introduced to new and exciting local centres.

We find a wide variety of Healthcare Assistants who want to pick up on locum work, be it a nurse who just wants to add some flexibility to their rota, want to experience new centres, are looking to boost their earnings with extra hours, want to keep their skills up and their hand in as they approach retirement, make new professional relationships or be involved in local projects and schemes; locum work can be suitable for anyone!

Joining up with Chase Medical will give you access to not only this opportunity, but our full range of locum and permanent work encompassing Canterbury and almost 40% of the GP Surgeries throughout the UK.

In addition to our locum shifts, through joining us you'll also have access to our dedicated permanent team who can help to find and negotiate your ideal role.

Chase Medical

Chase Medical is comprised of a friendly and ethical team of trained staff, acting as a specialist agency in Primary Care.

We work with almost 60% of UK GP surgeries, and thousands of primary care clinicians all across the UK. We pride ourselves on providing flexible work, and have shifts available both now and into the future. In addition to short term

We pride ourselves on developing long standing and healthy relationships with the centres we work with, and due to this many of the locum shifts we have on offer won't be advertised anywhere else.

Focussing on Primary Care allows us to offer you the work that is most suitable for you, ensuring you can pick up locum work in environments that you feel confident and comfortable while still taking advantage of all the benefits locum work offers.

Our team includes a Business Support team who are experts in compliance, helping you keep on top of the paperwork demanded of nurses to help you work with peace of mind, knowing you're following the most up to date guidelines.

Joining Up

If this sounds like something you'd be interested in, don't hesitate, apply today!

Experience working within a General Practice within a UK GP Surgery is required.

You can apply through this advert, or forward your CV to James.Hunt@chase-medical.com or give me a call on 01142757421.

Our registration process is free and easy, and can all done over the phone at a time that suits you. We discuss your clinical remit to and go over how you'd like your clinics to look, to further ensure that you're heading into a familiar and comfortable environment to do your clinical work.

We also discuss the different ways you can be paid, and can be flexible around your preferences. We even offer a PAYE scheme, so you can approach locum knowing that you won't be in a position of handling your own Tax and National Insurance which you won't always find with agency work.

Alternatively, do feel free to get in touch for some more information. I look forward to hearing from you.

Referral Scheme

In addition to providing work for Healthcare Assistants, we also offer work for Practice Nurses, ANPs and Independent Pharmacist Prescribers. We have a generous referral scheme of up to £500 - so please don't hesitate to pass on our details to any of your friends or colleagues!