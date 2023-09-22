Clinical Pharmacist by Chase Medical

Clinical Pharmacist

Permanent staff

Band 7/8A (Negotiable, DOE)

A well-known PCN group near Blackburn is looking for a Clinical Pharmacist to join their team on a permanent basis. The practices are about a 5-10 minute drive from each other with a "Good" CQC - Rating. The practices have a small/medium patient list size, with an average list of 8000 patients.

The practices have a "good" CQC rating which they have been able to maintain over the years. You'll be joining a close-knit team with 4 GPs, PNs, HCAs, and Physician Associates, with a wider non-clinical team to help get you started with your processes.

Benefits

Band 7/8A (Negotiable, DOE)

5 weeks of annual leave

Bank holidays off

NHS Pension

Additional benefits including sick pay



Requirements

Medicine Management

Medication Reviews

Chronic Disease Management

Primary care experience

Prescriber (preferred but not essential)

GHPC Registered



If you wish to learn more about the role, please get in touch at 01142757421 and ask for Olo. You can also email me at olo.muda@chase-medical.com

Do you know someone looking for an exciting new career? Our brilliant referral scheme will entitle you to up to £500 for every successful referral!

About Chase Medical

Chase Medical is a market-leading agency specialising in primary care, providing clinical staff to over 40% of General Practices across the UK. You will have access to a wide range of job types, ranging from full-time, part-time, and locum work. We will work closely with you to ensure the new role or shifts meets your requirements and needs.