Clinical Pharmacist by Chase Medical

Clinical Pharmacist
Permanent staff
Band 7/8A (Negotiable, DOE)
A well-known PCN group near Blackburn is looking for a Clinical Pharmacist to join their team on a permanent basis. The practices are about a 5-10 minute drive from each other with a "Good" CQC - Rating. The practices have a small/medium patient list size, with an average list of 8000 patients.
The practices have a "good" CQC rating which they have been able to maintain over the years. You'll be joining a close-knit team with 4 GPs, PNs, HCAs, and Physician Associates, with a wider non-clinical team to help get you started with your processes.
Benefits
- Band 7/8A (Negotiable, DOE)
- 5 weeks of annual leave
- Bank holidays off
- NHS Pension
- Additional benefits including sick pay
Requirements
- Medicine Management
- Medication Reviews
- Chronic Disease Management
- Primary care experience
- Prescriber (preferred but not essential)
- GHPC Registered
If you wish to learn more about the role, please get in touch at 01142757421 and ask for Olo. You can also email me at olo.muda@chase-medical.com
About Chase Medical
Chase Medical is a market-leading agency specialising in primary care, providing clinical staff to over 40% of General Practices across the UK. You will have access to a wide range of job types, ranging from full-time, part-time, and locum work. We will work closely with you to ensure the new role or shifts meets your requirements and needs.