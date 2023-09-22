Health Care Assistant, Leeds by Chase Medical

Role: Health Care Assistant.

Location: Leeds

Salary: £13 - £20 per hour (Including Holiday Pay).

Hours: Locum Work; Flexible Hours Available.

We currently have exciting opportunities for Health Care Assistants to work on a locum basis, lending a helping hand to GP surgeries in Leeds. Locum work is a great way for you to get involved locally; your skills and experience will be valued as you help to improve patient care working with other clinical teams.

You will need to have experience of working as a Health Care Assistant in a GP Surgery, and qualified to perform Phlebotomy, Warfarin Clinics, Immunisations/Vaccinations, and Dressings etc.

Chase Medical is a specialist Primary Care agency which provides flexible locum work, temporary contracts and Permanent vacancies nationwide, to Health Care Assistants, Practice Nurses, Nurse Practitioners as well as Practice based Pharmacists, Physiotherapists etc. We are really proud of the staff we have on our bank and in return for their hard work and dedication, we offer:

No minimum number of shifts policy; work as much or as little as you would like.

The ability to book shifts in advance, or take a shift for the coming week.

Competitive pay rates for our HCAs; £13 - £20 Per Hour (Including Holiday Pay).

Increased CPD opportunities.

Clinics tailored to your skill set.

A quick, easy application and efficient agency service.

As part of our requirement process you will be required to either complete an enhanced DBS check, or to already hold a valid enhanced DBS dated within 12 months, or registered on the update service.

