Advanced Nurse Practitioner by Chase Medical

Advanced Nurse Practitioner, Newcastle

Are you an Advanced Nurse Practitioner in the Newcastle? Are you looking to earn some extra cash? Are you looking to retake control of your schedule? Then Chase Medical wants YOU!

This is a great opportunity for an Advanced Nurse Practitioner in the Newcastle area to join our lovely bank of nurses. Not only is this a fantastic opportunity for you to lend a helping hand to a practice in need but it also gives you the chance to choose your hours you work when you want to!

Some of the benefits of working for Chase include:

Dedicated recruitment team- Our dedicated team work tirelessly to ensure they find the perfect role for you.

An easy to complete registration process- Our registration process is super quick and easy taking less than 15 minutes to complete!

Exclusive shifts not found anywhere else- Our clients provide us with exclusive shifts only available through us so why not register to see what we have on offer?

An easy-to-use app- Access our shifts in the palm of your hand through our innovative new app.

A competitive pay rate between £40.50-£68 an hour- That's over £300 for an extra 8-hour shift.

About Chase Medical

Chase Medical is a UK based agency, that specialises in supplying permanent work and locum shifts to clinical staff within the Primary Care Sector nationwide. With 10+ years' experience we are a market leader and have exclusive roles available across the country, whether it be temporary or permanent we're sure to have the perfect role for you.

Are you suitable?

All of our Advanced Nurse Practitioners will need to be confident with seeing patients face to face and over the phone for a range of Minor Illnesses and be able to assess, diagnose and treat patients to 10- or 15-minute appointments in a GP setting. It is also essential you are autonomous and can prescribe with your V300 qualification.

You MUST have had General Practice experience to be suitable.

The next steps:

If you're interested and want to chat about this position or any other vacancies, we have here at Chase Medical, please feel free to contact Luke on 0114 275 7421 or email luke.walsh@Chase-Medical.com

Does this sound like one your friends?

We offer a referral scheme of up to £500 if someone you refer works with us so, please feel free to pass there details on to us today!

REF: LW-ANP-NEW