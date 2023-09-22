Physician Associate by Chase Medical

Calling all Physician Associates!

Chase Medical has permanent opportunities for all qualified and newly qualified Physician Associates nationwide.

We can offer permanent positions in GP Surgeries for all Physician Associates nationwide. The option is yours! Why don't you see what we can offer you?

Skills and qualifications you would need:

A Master's in Physicians Associates .

. Completed National Exams (or just about to!)

(or just about to!) Skills to perform: Chronic Diseases Minor Illness Physical and Clinical Assessment

to perform:

Chase Medical is a leading recruitment agency who specialise in Primary Care. We provide a high volume of shifts and permanent opportunities for Clinical and Non-Clinical staff nationwide. Chase Medical aims to find you flexible locum shifts or permanent work. You can choose shifts to fit in around your other commitments!

We work exclusively with GP Surgeries to ensure we source the best roles out there for our applicants.

Chase Medical Benefits

Negotiate salaries and working conditions on your behalf!

and on your behalf! Roles you wouldn't access anywhere else.

We work nationwide , providing a wide range of opportunity!

, providing a wide range of opportunity! We can work discretely if you choose!

if you choose! Mobile app, providing easy access to live shifts/jobs.

In order to see our opportunities, it's a quick and easy registration process!

If you'd like to see our opportunities, then please contact Annabelle at Chase Medical on 01142757421. You can also email your CV directly to Annabelle.Holden@chase-medical.com

Do you know someone who may be interested in our locum or permanent opportunities? Let us know - you could earn up to £500 for every successful referral! Contact Annabelle via email Annabelle.Holden@chase-medical.com