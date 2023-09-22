Bank Cardiology Technician by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Bank Cardiology Technician | Bank | Parkway | Flexible working Hours |

The continued growth of Spire Parkway Hospital has created an opportunity for an experienced Cardiac Echocardiogram Technician to join our friendly, dynamic team.

Our dedicated hospital team is passionate about excellent patient care and we offer a range of specialist treatments to patients across Birmingham, Warwickshire and the West Midlands. This includes diagnostic services, rehabilitation, cutting-edge surgical procedures and excellence in specialist fields like orthopaedics, women's health, and cancer care. We have 51 bedrooms and five operating theatres.

In November, Spire Healthcare was announced as winner of the' Best Workplace for Learning and Development - Over 1,500 Nursing Staff category' at the Nursing Times Workforce Summit & Awards 2021. The award recognised the introduction of a whole range of learning and development initiatives for clinical and non-clinical colleagues, including Spire's new nurse apprenticeship programme.

Duties and responsibilities

Working within a state of the art department you will be using GE scanners and online platform for reporting

Performing cardiac sonographer investigations for adults and adolescent patients, as part of the BSE guidance and report.

Perform ECG's and fit ambulatory ECG, Event and BP monitors and to support the Cardiac Physiologists in their daily clinical work

Work independently to a booking list

Performing some clerical and office duties.

Assess patient's health and wellbeing across a complex and changing caseload.

Contribute to the implementation of new cardiac services.

Contribute to quality improvement.

Apply technology for measurement, monitoring and treatment.

Acknowledge the risk of Healthcare Associated Infections (HCAI) and understand own responsibility

Who we're looking for

You will be able to demonstrate your detail oriented thinking, interpersonal skills and technological aptitude.

BSC Clinical Physiology or equivalent

BSE registered.

Minimum of 2 years' experience as a registered echo cardiographer .

. Have technical skills in order to operate complex machinery (fitment of 24/48hr ECG monitors and US Cardiology)

Previous Cardiac Technician experience essential

You will have the ability to scan adults, and ideally adolescent patients.

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

Bank colleagues are paid weekly

We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave

Unsocial Enhancements, dependent upon shift pattern worked (won't be applicable for all)

Access to Spire Healthcare pension

Access to Blue Light Card discounts

Free uniform

Free DBS

Full induction, including mandatory training updates

Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team

Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Lyndsay Young at