Senior Clinical Pharmacist (Relocation Assistance Available!) by Stroud Resourcing Ltd

Are you an experienced Pharmacist with the desire to take on a new and exciting challenge? If so, we`d love to hear from you! We are working with a leading private provider who can support you with relocation assistance and offer dedicated career progression, including oncology training.



Stroud Resourcing is helping a leading private hospital in Nottingham recruit a Senior Clinical Pharmacist, and the role comes with an attractive salary of £55,000 plus excellent benefits. The hours for this role are Monday - Friday between 09:00 - 17:00 with occasional weekends and on-call. Full and part time applicants will be considered, with a minimum of 30 hours per week.



It`s an exciting time to be joining the hospital, following significant investment they refurbished their inpatient facilities, extended their cardiac services and refreshed communal areas with further plans to refurbish the pharmacy department and purchase new imaging equipment.



As the Senior Pharmacist, you will work with a collaborative and supportive team to collectively ensure the successful day-day running of the Pharmacy Services, providing high levels of customer service and medicines management. The hospital offer complex services for their patients and as such you can expect to work across inpatients, oncology and critical care.



To apply for this role, you must have a degree/diploma within Pharmacy and have previous clinical experience. Experience working within a hospital is desirable, but this supportive employer can offer comprehensive training and therefore we welcome applications from Pharmacists working within community, retail or primary care looking to expand their skills.



In return for your dedication, collaboration and commitment, you will receive a generous salary of £55K and a comprehensive benefits package including:





- 25 Days Holiday Bank Holidays with the option to buy & sell additional leave.

- Private pension

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Free parking

- Onsite staff gym

- Employee discounts & much more!





We`d love you to apply for this Specialist Pharmacist position in Nottingham, and we`re waiting to hear from you. Please contact us today.