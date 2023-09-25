Registered Nurse - Pre-Assessment by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Pre-Operative Assessment Nurse | | Competitive Salary Dependant on Experience | Solihull| Full time | No nights | GOOD CQC Rating



Spire Parkway have an exciting opportunity for a Pre Assessment Nurse to join their team on a permanent basis, working full time hours on our Pre Assessment Unit. The successful applicant will be a part of a dedicated, supportive and friendly team.

Spire Parkway Hospital in Solihull, West Midlands offers a comprehensive range of private hospital services. Our hospital is rated Good by the CQC for all parts of the inspection except for Patient Care, which is rated Outstanding. The report states, "Staff treated patients with compassion and kindness, respected their privacy and dignity, took account of their individual needs, and helped them understand their conditions. They provided emotional support to patients, families and carers."



Our dedicated hospital team are passionate about excellent patient care and we offer a range of specialist treatments to patients across Birmingham, Warwickshire and the West Midlands. This includes diagnostic services, rehabilitation, cutting-edge surgical procedures and excellence in specialist fields like orthopaedics, women's health and cancer care. We have 51 bedrooms and five operating theatres.

Duties and responsibilities

You will support in assessing patient's health and well-being across a complex and changing caseload

Undertake electronic pre-operative assessment of patients

Identify and escalate patients of concern against the hospital's admission criteria to senior nursing staff

Ability to undertake a full patient health assessment and triage their pre-operative assessment requirements

Assist in the delivery of care to meet the individuals' health and well being needs.

Provide and receive complex, sensitive or contentious information

Promote best practice in health and safety and security

Who we're looking for

You will be a registered nurse with valid NMC with no restrictions on practice

You will have excellent communication skills, along with being organised and can showcase excellent patient care

You will have experience of working in a dedicated Pre-Assessment department

You MUST have 1-2 years of Pre-Op or Surgical experience in a hospital environment

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 100 retailers

Annual Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.



Driving clinical excellence

Doing the right thing

Caring is our passion

Keeping it simple

Delivering on our promises

Succeeding and celebrating together

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Lukala Weber at or 07516 506185

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications