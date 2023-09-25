Outpatient Coordinator by Spire Healthcare Ltd







Spire Cardiff Hospital is the largest, modern provider of private healthcare in Wales. We're experts in a wide range of treatments and conditions, as well as being an orthopaedic centre of excellence, delivering exceptional quality of care for musculoskeletal (bone and muscle) related conditions.

We are looking to bring on an Inpatient Coordinator within their established team to provide an efficient and effective reception/customer service to all user groups within the inpatient reception areas (including switchboard) ensuring that a high standard of friendly and co-operative communication is maintained at all times.

Duties and responsibilities:

To provide a first class and effective service to patients, visitors, consultants and all internal departments.

To undertake administrative role in handling consultant clinic requests, written request for appointments, and other administrative activities as they occur.

To have excellent computer skills - to be able to deal with all appointments , requirements via the SAP system

To receive incoming calls from consultants, secretaries, general practice and other key customers as necessary.

To provide administrative assistance in the preparation of clinic lists, patient registration forms, charging and all other duties as determined by your team and/or manager

Pay attention to detail to ensure a seamless customer journey

To be aware of departmental policies and procedures

To be professional at all times and, to be able to promote a friendly customer - focused attitude at all times

To complete all mandatory training in a timely manner

Show a passion for customers and work in line with the Spire healthcare values and behaviours

Who we're looking for:

Demonstrable Customer Service experience

Exceptional Customer Service skills

Excellent interpersonal and organisational skills

Previous Administration / Reception experience.

MS Office literate, SAP would also be desirable; however, is not essential

Previous Healthcare experience would be advantageous but not essential

Skills and Behaviour

Essential

Demonstrate the Spire Values:

Caring is our passion

Succeeding together

Driving excellence

Doing the right thing

Delivering on our promises

Keeping it simple

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays (pro rota for part time staff)

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Alison Roberts on

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.