Paediatric Complex Care Assistant by TFS Healthcare

Paediatric Complex Care Assistant

East Malling

Regular Night Shifts

£16 per hour

Innovate Care is a growing organisation who provides support to adults and children with complex care needs in their own homes. We enable our clients to remain in their own homes whilst being cared for by professional and highly trained Health Care Workers and Registered Nurses. We pride ourselves on delivering care that truly meets the needs of the individual we support and provide a first-class service to the teams who support these individuals.

Innovate Care are looking for an experienced Complex Care Assistant to support an 11-year-old girl who has cerebral palsy and epilepsy. Our client needs support with manual handling, peg feeding and medication, non-invasive ventilation and deep oral suctioning.

Driving license and access to own vehicle essential for this role, due to public transport links.

Shift pattern & Role

Monday-Friday/9pm -6am

Fantastic benefits offered to our Care Assistants:

Becoming a part of an established health care provider

Full support from your dedicated and efficient recruitment consultant

Fast track compliance process with free DBS processing

Weekly payroll

24-hour service from your recruitment team

We're candidate focused - the satisfaction and safety of our healthcare professionals is paramount

On-going paid training and continuous support

Continuous Professional Development

Contributory pension scheme

Seasonal staff incentive scheme

"Employee of the Month" and "Carer/Nurse of the Week"

Bespoke training in line with clients' requirements

What we need from our Care Assistants:

Have the ability to recognise deterioration in both psychological and physical health.

Have an understanding of safeguarding.

Be able to fit into a family setting.

The ability to work independently.

Be friendly, kind and approachable.

Demonstrate commitment to providing high quality, safe effective practice.

Peg Feeding/Oral suctioning/Cerebral palsy

For more details, please apply or call 07977293352 today.

Innovate Care Group is an Equal Opportunities Employer and is committed to ensuring that all staff are motivated, skilled and rewarded by their work. We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of individuals and require that employees share this commitment. All roles are subject to a number of checks including an enhanced DBS check and successful professional references.

TFS Healthcare is an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate based on race, religion, gender, age, sexuality, gender identification, or physical ability.

TFS Healthcare will make reasonable adjustments and provide support for anyone who needs it either to apply or to succeed in the role. We will also support people to access our clients' organisations with sensitivity, respect and care.