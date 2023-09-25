Bank Porter & Supplies Assistant by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Bank Porter & Supplies Assistant | Southend | Full time | Monday - Saturday

Spire Wellesley Hospital has an exciting opportunity for a Bank Porter & Supplies Assistant to join our dynamic and experienced Porting team as part of our Staffing Bank.

Spire Wellesley Hospital has 3 Theatres (2 laminar flow) and an endoscopy unit, a 33 bedded Surgical Ward covering a wide variety of specialties including Orthopaedics, Bariatrics, General Surgery, Vascular, Plastics, Gynae, Ophthalmology, Spinal, Urology, ENT.

Job Purpose:

To provide the highest standards of personal service to patients and staff in all departments and to provide a highly efficient and courteous portering and distribution service throughout the hospital.

Overall Responsibilities:

To transfer, transport and guide patients safely around the hospital, as required, in a caring, sympathetic and professional manner

To collect and deliver clean and dirty linen

To collect and dispose of refuse, both domestic and clinical where full infection control training will be provided.

Assist in mail sorting, franking mail as required.

To assist with the general security of the hospital and associated grounds

To deliver flowers and newspapers

To arrange furniture and equipment

To provide general assistance in all stores and distributive activities

To assist in the receipt, checking, storage and distribution of goods throughout the hospital.

To undertake driving duties as required.

To undertake reception/switchboard duties as required

To ensure the maintenance of good working relationships, communications and team work in the hospital and within the department.

To ensure that all duties are undertaken safely.

Carry out any other duty that reasonably falls within the general nature and level of responsibility of the post.

Who we're looking for

Friendly, approachable and customer focused manner

Able to work alone or in a team

This is a physically demanding role, please take this into consideration when submitting your application

Benefits

Bank colleagues are paid weekly

We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave

Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

Access to Spire Healthcare pension

Free uniform

Free DBS

Full induction, including mandatory training updates

Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team

Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Lyndsay Young on

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications