Salaried GP by Chase Medical

Salaried GP, Daggenham

Permanent, Flexible sessions, NHS Pension, Specialist Opportunity

Chase Medical are currently on the lookout for a GP to join a close-knit surgery in Daggenham (RM8), are you interested?

A surgery in Daggenham is hiring for a new, permanent GP. The amount of sessions are flexible as the surgery is willing to work around you. In return, the surgery can offer sessional rates at £9000-12,000 per annum dependent on the successful candidates experience and additional skills. You must be registered on the GMC to be considered. Whilst IUCD insertions would be desirable, they are not essential.

Further benefits include 28 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays and NHS Pension.

The surgery is also able to present a very exciting opportunity to the successful candidate, if you have a specialisation, you will have the opportunity to perform your own sessions focused on this area. These sessions will be as an addition to your standard sessions, and you would have full autonomy with these and therefore you would receive a portion of the profit made from these sessions across the year. This opportunity allows you to further flourish within your specialised area!

The surgery has a patient list of 6500, has parking-on site, utilises EMIS.

If successful, you will be able to start whenever is best for you.

*Are you interested in this role? If so, APPLY NOW! Alternatively, call 0114 2757421 and ask for Declan!*

