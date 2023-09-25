Recruitment Consultant by Chase Recruitment

Recruitment Consultant

Recruitment Consultant, up to 28k, Manchester

Chase Recruitment are working with a new recruitment company based in Manchester to recruit a Recruitment Consultant to join the new team. The company's primary focus will be to provide locum and bank staff to Health and Social Care provisions across Manchester.

What's on offer?

Salary up to 38k DOE

28 days holiday inclusive of Bank Holidays

Flexible hybrid working options.

Flexible working hours

Commission bonuses

Regular reviews and salary increases.

Development and progression opportunities.

The ideal Recruitment Consultant must:

Have at least 1 years' experience in Recruitment

Have a good sector knowledge of Health and Social care.

Have a University Degree (Desired)

Be ambitious and career driven.

Be organised and have a good attention to detail

Have excellent communication skills and the ability to build relationships.

The duties of a Recruitment Consultant include but are not limited to:

Recruitment for suitable staff on a locum basis to social care provisions

Onboarding of new staff

Building relationships with clients and candidates

Business development

Providing great customer service to new and existing clients

Working within compliance guidelines

Advertising vacancies and utilising resources

Achieving weekly and monthly KPI targets & revenue targets

Networking effectively

This is a full-time permanent role for a Recruitment Consultant to provide Locum and Bank Staff to Health and Social Care across Manchester. This is an opportunity to become part of a new team and help grow the business.

If you are interested and would like to find out more about the role, then please apply and Charlotte will be in touch.

Alternatively, if you know of anyone who may be interested and is suitable for the Recruitment Consultant role then please refer them to us at Chase Recruitment.

Chase Recruitment are a specialist recruitment company specialising in permanent roles in Health and Social Care across the UK.

