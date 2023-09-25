Healthcare Assistant - Theatre by Spire Healthcare Ltd

HCA | Theatres | Full time | Hartswood | Brentwood | Band 3 equivalent

Theatre Healthcare Assistant

Spire Hartswood Hospital in Brentwood are looking to recruit a Healthcare Assistant to join our fantastic Theatre team on a full time basis. You will work as part of our theatre team you will be providing a caring support service to our patients. This will include assisting the Nurses during procedures, transporting patients to and from the ward and opening sterile packs. You will ensure instruments are prepared and ready before procedures and assist with the cleanliness and maintenance of the theatres. Training offered.

Spire Hartswood is a 50 bedded acute hospital situated in Essex. The hospital offers a range of services and facilities including four operating theatres, a sterile services department, a dedicated endoscopy suite, and a diagnostic and imaging department with an MRI and CT scanner. There are outpatient and physiotherapy departments providing services six days a week.

Duties and responsibilities:

Who we're looking for:

* Ideally you will have worked as a HCA in theatres

* Health care qualification is desirable

* Someone who excels in working as part of a great team

* The flexibility to work a range of shifts on our rota

* Someone who is keen to learn and develop as genuine career progression is available

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Save an average of £50 per month with our free car park close by

Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Carly Dack on

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications.