Surgical Care Practitioner by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Surgical Care Practitioner | Spire Clare Park | Band 7/8a- dependent on experience | Full time - 37.5 hours | Excellent Benefits & Free Parking

This is an exciting opportunity for an experienced Orthopaedic Advanced Clinical Practitioner, either Surgical Care Practitioner or Nurse Practitioner, to lead on the implementation of this new service within our hospitals, playing a pivotal role in the ongoing development and expansion of our clinical services. The successful completion of an accredited MSc in Surgical Care Practice or equivalent Level 7 education with demonstrable core and Orthopaedic specific clinical competence along with a non-medical prescribing qualification is essential for this role.

As an experienced practitioner you will work autonomously alongside consultant colleagues to support them and their patients throughout the care pathway from outpatients, pre-operative assessment, theatres and wards to post discharge.

The successful candidate will be highly motivated, adaptable, ambitious and clinically confident, with an interest in orthopaedics, research and development. Spire Healthcare will offer you further ongoing professional development opportunities along with the opportunity to network across the Spire healthcare group and work collaboratively with other healthcare providers.

At Spire Clare Park Hospital, we're a leading provider of private hospital treatments for our patients in Surrey. We offer fast access to high-quality healthcare, from consultations and advanced diagnostics to personalised treatments and expert aftercare.

Duties and responsibilities :

- Work as an advanced level independent practitioner under the supervision and direction of Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeons

- Work autonomously, using expert advanced clinical skills and competence to assess, diagnose, treat and discharge patients under the care of Consultant orthopaedic surgeons

- Support the delivery of safe, effective, high quality patient care in line with Spire's purpose of "making a difference to our patients lives through outstanding personalised care"

- Be professionally and legally responsible and accountable for all aspects of professional activity

- Complete full patient assessments and clerking of new admissions including prescribing medication and completing accurate documentation

- Assess patients against anticipated clinical progression, recognising variation and commencing additional treatment and care as require

- Provide expert clinical advice ensuring patients receive the most appropriate care based on their clinical need

Who we're looking for

- Registered healthcare professional on appropriate part of NMC/HCPC register

- Completed accredited MSc in Surgical Care Practice or equivalent Level 7 education with demonstrable core and area specific clinical competence

- Non-medical independent prescribing qualification

- Portfolio evidence of substantial clinical practice at advanced level

- Excellent organisational skills and ability to work with minimal supervision

- Experience of /ability to lead and implement change

- High quality report writing skills

- Flexibility over working hours

- Scrub experience working in an operating theatre environment with substantial broad experience relevant to area of practice

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance



We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Rebecca O'Neill on Rebecca.o'

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

