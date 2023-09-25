Healthcare Assistant by The Cinnamon Care Collection

Care Assistants - Days
£11.09 per hour
Paid breaks, DBS & company benefits
Planned rotas & career development
Would you like to be part of a new Team at Lakeview Grange?
A Top 20 Care Home Group 2023!
Lakeview Grange is a luxurious 55 bedded residential and dementia care home based in Chichester, West Sussex.
We have opportunities for day care assistants. We offer competitive hourly pay, paid breaks, uniform and paid DBS along with additional company benefits.
We are looking for enthusiastic, passionate and reliable carers to be part of the new care team looking after our residential, dementia and nursing residents.
Our team members must have a real passion for care and want to work as part of a close-knit team supporting each other, and wanting to promote choice, individuality and independence to our residents at all times.
We are looking to recruit experienced carers, ideally with an NVQ qualification and with the desire to further their career within our home. We offer a comprehensive induction, mentorship, support and training and encourage career development.
Person Specification
- Physically and medically able to carry out duties and responsibilities with or without assistive aids
- NVQ level 2 or equivalent qualifications if not willingness to attend
- Team player, self-motivated, proactive, flexible and adaptable
- Ability to organise and prioritise workload and work under pressure
- Ability to communicate effectively both verbally and in writing