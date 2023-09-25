Bank Patient Services Assistant by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Bank Patient Services Assistant | Hospitality | Leicester | Bank | Flexible Working |

Spire Leicester Hospital are looking for a bank patient services assistant to provide a high quality support service through the provision of food, beverage & cleaning to patients, visitors, staff & consultants in all areas of the establishment.

Duties and responsibilities:

Ensuring implementation of safe and hygienic working practices at all times thus ensuring the highest standards of cleanliness of hygiene in compliance with hygiene training.

Ensuring fridge and freezer temperatures are taken and recorded.

Observe all dietary requirements as identified on nurses list and ensure patient's menu choice is compatible. Refer choices to chef on duty.

Responsible for the service of food and beverages to patients and visitors.

To clean all areas as designated by the Patient Services Manager/Team Leader to the required standard.

To follow the correct procedures regarding clean and dirty linen.

To follow the correct procedures regarding colour coded mopping systems.

To be fully conversant with the standard cleaning procedures, use of cleaning materials and cleaning equipment.

Who we're looking for:

To be able to read, write and converse in English

Worked in a customer based environment

Good telephone and communication skills.

Need to be able to contribute to a team environment.

Good listening skills.

Share ideas constructively with all members of your team.

Need to able to build and maintain good relationships with customers

Need to be able to self-motivate

Contract type: Bank, between the hours of 6am - 8pm Mon - Sun

Benefits:

Bank colleagues are paid weekly

We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave

Access to Spire Healthcare pension

Free uniform

Free DBS

Full induction, including mandatory training updates

Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

Doing the right thing

Caring is our passion

Keeping it simple

Delivering on our promises

Succeeding and celebrating together

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart. We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group that has been putting patients at the heart of everything we do for over 40 years. We have 39 hospitals, 10 clinics and a Specialist Cancer Care Centre across England, Wales and Scotland.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications.