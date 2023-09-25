Pelvic Health Physiotherapist by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Specialist Pelvic Health Physiotherapist

Specialist Pelvic Health Physiotherapist | Physiotherapist | Band 6 | Brentwood | Part Time or Bank considered.

Spire Hartswood Hospital has an exciting opportunity for a Specialist Pelvic Health Physiotherapist to join our experienced and dynamic team. This is a part time role working 15 hours per week, bank would also be considered.

Spire Hartswood Hospital is a 49 bed hospital with 4 theatres and offers a comprehensive range of services and facilities Our vision is to be recognised as a world class healthcare business bringing together the best people who are dedicated to developing excellent clinical environments and delivering the highest quality patient care.

Duties and responsibilities:

To provide highly skilled and specialised assessment, diagnosis and treatment for patients within the out-patient service.

Take lead role in physiotherapy assessment, diagnosis and treatment of patient caseload.

Who we're looking for:

Be HCPC registered - your pin should not have any restrictions or conditions.

Have previous Specialist Womens Pelvic Health Physio experience in the UK.

Compassionate and able to showcase excellent patient care.

Strong communication skills.

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays.

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options.

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers.

Free Bupa wellness screening.

Private medical insurance.

Life assurance.

Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatients, day cases and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Carly Dack on 07850725333 or email

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications.