Medical Secretary (Full Time) by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Medical Secretary | Administration | Competitive salary plus excellent benefits | Reading | Permanent - Full Time

Spire Dunedin Hospital in Reading has an exciting opportunity for an experienced Medical Secretary to join our dynamic and experienced team.

Spire Dunedin Hospital holds a long standing reputation for providing high quality, comprehensive private hospital care. Our facilities are excellent and the hospital is staffed by a valued team of highly skilled professionals. We provide a dynamic and stimulating environment for highly motivated staff.

Duties and responsibilities:

This will be an interesting and varied role as you get to know the specialism and requirements of your assigned Consultants within the Hospital. With tasks including typing Clinic notes via the Digital Dictation system through to managing Patient Billing and queries, the requirement to be highly organised with great Customer Service skills is a must as you will be handling initial Patient enquiries and explaining to potential Patients why your Consultants are the best!

Who we're looking for:

- Must have proven experience as a Medical Secretary or come from a similar background (i.e. Law)

- Highly organised and take pride in your work.

- Candidates who have experience of working within a range of Medical fields will be preferred.

- Excellent communication is a must as there will be plenty of liaison with a high number of stakeholders and the ability to type accurately is important as there will be a high volume of dictation required.

- Experience working within Healthcare or with Consultants is desirable, in addition to customer Service and a strong work ethic as these qualities are what we prize the most.

Working Hours: 37.5 hrs per week - Monday-Friday 9am-5pm

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications