Practice Nurse by Chase Medical

Practice Nurse, LiverpoolChase Medical currently has available opportunities for experienced Practice Nurses to work on a locum basis in Liverpool.Practices Nurses working with Chase Medical get paid the great rate of £28 - £47 per hour, including holiday pay, and can tailor the shifts they take on to their own schedule. We have a no minimum hours booking policy which means that you can pick when and how much you work!Currently, we have a wide variety of flexible ad-hoc shifts and long-term locum placements that are available to book today (and some are bookable up to 12 months in advance)!If you have recent experience within Primary Care and are qualified in:
- Cytology
- Baby and Travel Immunisations
- Chronic Disease Management
Liverpool
