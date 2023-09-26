Registered Manager by Chase Recruitment

OFSTED Registered Manager

OFSTED Registered Manager, salary from 45k, Birmingham

Chase Recruitment are working with an established children's care provider to recruit a Registered Manager to join their team in Walsall. The provider are currently CQC Regulated but are needing a Registered Manager to become OFSTED Regulated as per the new OFSTED guidelines.

What's on offer?

Competitive salary starting at 45k DOE

Performance related bonuses.

Progression opportunities within an ever-growing company.

Support to those working towards their qualifications.

33 days holiday inclusive of Bank Holidays.

Fantastic supportive working environment

The ideal Registered Manager must:

Hold a Level 3 or 4 in CCYP

Hold or be working towards a Level 5 in Management and Leadership

Have experience working with OFSTED

Have at least 2 years' experience in Children's residential care

Have a Full UK Driving License

The duties of the Registered Manager include but are not limited to:

Establishing and maintaining good quality practice in Residential care and education.

Ensure the positive development of young people in care.

Using the community, supporting the social and learning aspects of young people.

Providing leadership and guidance to the team.

Manage staff welfare, staff absence etc.

Dealing with budget management.

Ensuring the home is Health and Safety compliant.

This is a great opportunity for a Registered Manager to join a new team. If you are ready for a career change and a new challenge, please apply now and Charlotte will be in touch!

