Reception / Ward Administrator (Part time - 22.5 hours) by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Receptionist/Ward administrator | Spire Dunedin | Reading| Part Time | Permanent - Excellent Benefits

Spire Dunedin hospital is currently looking to recruit for a Receptionist/Ward administrator on a full time and permanent basis. This is a fantastic opportunity to join a dynamic team and have a great impact.



You will be responsible for providing administrative support to ensure the smooth running of the ward for patients, visitors and staff. To work with staff of all disciplines on the ward and other hospital staff as necessary to ensure an efficient service. To work in line with all relevant policies and procedures and be an integral member of the healthcare team contributing to the effectiveness and efficiency of the ward.

Duties and responsibilities:

- Greet and receive patients, visitors and other members of staff to the wards in a polite and professional manner and to undertake general reception duties.

- Process payments / collect credit card details both over the telephone and face to face

- Receive bookings and liaise with internal departments via the telephone

- Match referrals to clinics

Who we're looking for:

- Previous relevant experience in an administrative support role

- Experience of working independently and on own initiative

- Comfortable working to deadlines and ability to work under pressure

- A real team player

- Previous experience in healthcare (Desirable)



Benefits

We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance



We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Rebecca O'Neill on rebecca.o'



For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications