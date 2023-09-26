Salaried GP by Chase Medical

Salaried GP - Potential for Partnership

West Winch Area

£11,500+ per session per annum DoE

A great opportunity became available for a salaried GP to join a Good CQC rated practice in the West Winch area. They are looking for someone to do between 4-8 sessions/week which can be any days of the week, start and finish times are negotiable and can be worked around your current schedule.

You will need to be on the GMC, the performers list, and be comfortable working autonomously. While having a specialism is a plus, it is not necessary, and the practice is also happy to consider newly qualified GPs.

They are happy to offer:

£11,500+ per session DoE

7 weeks Annual Leave

Opportunity to Become a Partner

Free on-site Parking

Brand New/Purpose Built Surgery from December

NHS Pension

Good CQC Rating

The practice utilises System One and has a patient size of around 17,000, being looked after by a lovely, effective team of GPs, ANPs, Practice Nurses, a Paramedic, and a HCA.

The surgery is moving into a brand-new, purpose-built facility in December which will boast modern facilities, free parking and lots of local amenities!

