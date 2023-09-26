Advanced Nurse Practitioner by Chase Medical

We have an exciting opportunity for a Advanced Nurse Practitioner in the Putney area!

I'm currently working with a well-respected GP surgery in Putney (SW19 ) who are currently looking for a Advanced Nurse Practitioner to join their team on a permanent basis.

The practice are rolling out a new digital aspect to their practice and they're looking for an experienced Advanced Nurse Practitioner to lead the way. So if you're looking to take up a new role and want to be a key member of the team as a Lead Nurse then this is the perfect role for you.

As a an ANP you can work up to full time, this role is also open to hybrid working so you can pick and choose which days you work from home. The practice are looking to offer between £60k to £65k per year and you'll benefit form 5 weeks annual leave + BH.

Each practice has free parking and you can set your own hours and working days, so you could have the perfect work life balance. You'll be working alongside close knit, friendly team of clinical professionals who'll make you feel welcome to the practice and provide you with any help and support you may need.

The Practice is also well established training practice so they'll be plenty of opportunities for training and progression if you're interested.

The Practice are looking for a fully qualified Advanced Nurse Practitioner who can Prescribe, use EMIS web and can run their own clinics in:

Minor ailments

Acute conditions

Neuro assessment etc

Each Surgery has a good CQC report and a great reputation within the community, which has been maintained over many years which really demonstrates the success of this Practice.

Benefits

Earn £60k to £56k per year

Work up to Full time hours

Hybrid working (neg)

Set your own hours and day

5 weeks Annual leave + bank holidays

Free on site parking

If you are interested in this role, please don't hesitate to contact Rob:

Email: robert.bellamy@chase-medical.com

Phone: 0114 275 7421