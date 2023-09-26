Physician Associate by Chase Medical

Physician Associate

Leeds

A Good CQC rated GP Urgent Care Centre in Leeds are looking to hire a Physician Associate to join their team on a permanent full-time basis. Day to day duties will include: Clinical Assessment, Diagnosing & Treating, History Taking, Seeing a Range of Illness and more. This role is for 40 hours p/week and may include some weekends. The successful candidate will work collaboratively with the rest of the team to meet the needs of the patients, supporting the delivery of policy and procedures and provide holistic and clinical services with support from GPs as required.

What's on Offer?

Up to £47,500 p/annum (DoE & Skills)

NHS Pension with more than 20% Employer Contribution

5 Weeks Annual Leave + Bank Holidays

Extra Day Off for Work Anniversary

Indemnity Paid & Included

Unsociable Hours Pay (if required)

Learning & Development Time

Enhanced Maternity & Paternity Support and Pay

Internal Wellbeing Program

Eye Care Scheme

Cycle to Work Scheme

Career Progression & Development Opportunities

Good CQC

Primary Care Role

The Urgent Care Centre has a diverse patient population whom needs vary from medical to social. The Centre is part of a wider Healthcare Organisation who is a family run organisation with co-founders still involved, supporting the teams to be their best. They have an ambitious strategy and mission, one that is shared and supported by the whole group. The co-founders started with the vision of delivering healthcare differently to make a real difference to the communities that they work with.

If you are interested in this role and would like some more information, then please contact Harjit on 0114 275 7421. Alternatively send your CV to Harjit.singh@chase-medical.com.

Chase Medical is a market leader that specialises in primary care and provides clinical staffing to over 50% of GP surgeries across the UK. If this role is not for you, please pass on our details to other primary care staff and if placed, you can earn up to £500.