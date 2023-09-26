HCA by Chase Medical

HCA

Leeds

A Good CQC rated GP Surgery in Leeds are looking to hire a HCA to join their team on a permanent part-time basis. The practice are looking to offer 20 hours p/week. Day to day duties will include: Venepuncture, ECGs, Blood Pressure Checks, Height & Weight Checks and more. The successful candidate will play an important role in the future of the service and will be part of a wider team, who can be agile, innovative, and future focused. You will work under the indirect supervision of the registered nurse delivering high standard care in a safe environment that meets the patients' needs, whilst maintaining privacy and dignity.

What's on Offer?

Up to £12.50 p/hour (DoE & Skills)

6 Weeks Annual Leave + Bank Holidays

Extra Day Off for Work Anniversary

Indemnity Paid & Included

Unsociable Hours Pay (if required)

Learning & Development Time

Enhanced Maternity & Paternity Support and Pay

Internal Wellbeing Program

Eye Care Scheme

Cycle to Work Scheme

Career Progression & Development Opportunities

Good CQC

Primary Care Role

The Practice use System One and have a list size of under 10,000 patients. The Centre is part of a wider Healthcare Organisation who is a family run organisation with co-founders still involved, supporting the teams to be their best. They have an ambitious strategy and mission, one that is shared and supported by the whole group. The co-founders started with the vision of delivering healthcare differently to make a real difference to the communities that they work with.

If you are interested in this role and would like some more information, then please contact Harjit on 0114 275 7421. Alternatively send your CV to Harjit.singh@chase-medical.com.

Chase Medical is a market leader that specialises in primary care and provides clinical staffing to over 50% of GP surgeries across the UK. If this role is not for you, please pass on our details to other primary care staff and if placed, you can earn up to £500.