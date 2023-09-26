Bank Staff nurse by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Bank Staff Nurse | BANK | Competitive Rates of Pay | Cheshire

Spire Cheshire Hospital has an exciting opportunity for a Staff Nurse to join our Temporary Staffing Bank. The successful applicant will provide high quality evidence-based nursing care in a clinic setting to facilitate smooth and efficient outpatient clinics

At Spire Cheshire Hospital, we provide high-quality treatments for our patients and are extremely proud to be rated as Outstanding by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) for our private hospital care. You can get fast access to expert healthcare, from consultations and diagnosis to treatment and aftercare.

The Hospital covers a wide variety of surgical procedures, you will support in assessing patient's health and well-being across a complex and changing caseload, assisting in the delivery of care to meet the patient's needs. You will actively promote best practice and contribute towards quality improvements, collect collate and organise data, interpret all of the information and make a justifiable assessment, making this available to relevant others.

Duties and responsibilities

You will support in assessing patient's health and well-being across a complex and changing caseload.

Assist in the delivery of care to meet the individuals' health and wellbeing needs.

Provide and receive complex, sensitive or contentious information.

Develop own knowledge and skills and that of others.

Promote best practice in health and safety and security.

Assist in maintaining and developing services.

Who we're looking for

You will be a Registered Nurse.

Be used to working in teams with minimum supervision.

Experience of working in an acute environment.

Competence across a range of skills, supported by professional and clinical knowledge acquired through state registration.

A surgical background is strongly desirable

Benefits

Bank colleagues are paid weekly

We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave

Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

Access to Spire Healthcare pension

Access to Blue Light Card discounts

Free uniform

Free DBS

Full induction, including mandatory training updates

Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

Driving clinical excellence

Doing the right thing

Caring is our passion

Keeping it simple

Delivering on our promises

Succeeding and celebrating together

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group that has been putting patients at the heart of everything we do for over 40 years. We have 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications

