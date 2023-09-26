Practice Nurse by Chase Medical

Practice Nurse

Nuneaton

A lovely GP Surgery in Nuneaton are looking to hire a Practice Nurse to join their team on a permanent part-time basis. The practice are looking to offer 24 hours p/week. Day to day duties will include: Cytology, Imms, Ear Care and more. The successful candidate will work collaboratively with the rest of the team to meet the needs of the patients, supporting the delivery of policy and procedures and provide holistic and clinical services with support from GPs as required.

What's on Offer?

Up to £40,000 p/annum (DoE & Skills)

NHS Pension

6 Weeks Annual Leave + Bank Holidays (pro-rata)

Extra Day Off for Work Anniversary

Learning & Development Time

Enhanced Maternity & Paternity Support and Pay

Internal Wellbeing Program

Eye Care Scheme

Cycle to Work Scheme

Career Progression & Development Opportunities

The practice use EMIS Web and are part of a wider Healthcare Organisation who is a family run organisation with co-founders still involved, supporting the teams to be their best. They have an ambitious strategy and mission, one that is shared and supported by the whole group. The co-founders started with the vision of delivering healthcare differently to make a real difference to the communities that they work with.

