Newly Qualified Surgical Care Practitioner by Apply4U Ltd

Newly Qualified Surgical Care Practitioner
Role: Newly Qualified Surgical Care Practitioner
Salary: up to £64,000 per annum plus benefits and enhancements
Hours: Full time + Part time hours available
Contract: Permanent
The Role
We are recruiting for a UK leading hospital group who require a Surgical Care Practitioners to join their expanding theatre department on a permanent basis. You will be working as a Surgical Care Practitioner within a state-of-the-art hospital with great facilities and within a very welcoming dedicated team. The hospital offers a variety of services to its patients and has excellent feedback from patients who attend the hospital.
We are looking for candidates who are due to complete their surgical care practitioner training or have already completed and hold registration.
Key Skills required:
- NMC / HCPC registration with no restrictions
- Previous experience as a surgical care practitioner - desirable
- Must be a qualified Surgical Care practitioner.
- Strong communicator
- Must be able to work alone or as part of a team.
Benefits:
- Generous holiday allowance plus bank holidays
- Pension scheme
- Free onsite parking
- Learning and development opportunities
- Private healthcare
- Various discounts
- Plus more