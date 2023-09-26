Newly Qualified Surgical Care Practitioner by Apply4U Ltd

Newly Qualified Surgical Care Practitioner

Role: Newly Qualified Surgical Care Practitioner

Salary: up to £64,000 per annum plus benefits and enhancements

Hours: Full time + Part time hours available

Contract: Permanent

The Role

We are recruiting for a UK leading hospital group who require a Surgical Care Practitioners to join their expanding theatre department on a permanent basis. You will be working as a Surgical Care Practitioner within a state-of-the-art hospital with great facilities and within a very welcoming dedicated team. The hospital offers a variety of services to its patients and has excellent feedback from patients who attend the hospital.

We are looking for candidates who are due to complete their surgical care practitioner training or have already completed and hold registration.

Key Skills required:

NMC / HCPC registration with no restrictions

Previous experience as a surgical care practitioner - desirable

Must be a qualified Surgical Care practitioner.

Strong communicator

Must be able to work alone or as part of a team.

Benefits: