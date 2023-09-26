Deputy Manager by Howard Finley Care Ltd

Deputy Manager Job - Mansfield

Howard Finley Care are recruiting for a new deputy Manager to work within our clients residential home in Mansfield.

About You:

Confident communicator

Excellent clinical knowledge

The ability to challenge the way things are and find better alternatives

Committed and organised approach

Deputy Manager vacancy details:

£13.65ph

Excellent reputation

5-star experience

Deptuy Manager main duties:

Assist the day to day running of the service

Lead a team of people to provide outstanding care

If you are interested in this Deputy Manager job please get in touch ASAP! - Daniel - 07835073286 Ref: DM 20837