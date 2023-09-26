Senior Care Assistant by Howard Finley Care Ltd
4 days agoPosted date
4 days ago
No experience / No degreeMinimum levelNo experience / No degree
Fully remoteRemote policyFully remote
Team Leader job - Mansfield
Howard Finley Care are recruiting for a new Team Leader to work within our client's nursing home in Mansfield.
Team Leader vacancy details:
- £12.50 per hour
- 36 - 40 hours
- Days positions available
Team Leader main duties:
- Lead a team of care staff
- Administer medication
- To provide the highest level of personal care and attention to residents, following individual care plans carefully and ensuring that all contact is polite, friendly, warm and supportive.
- To follow individual care plans for each resident, accurately maintaining appropriate records for both.
- To ensure you adhere to CQC and company policies
- NVQ level 3 in needed for team leader role, senior carer is acceptable without.
If you are interested in this Team Leader job please get in touch asap.
Please contact me on 07835073286 to discuss this position in further detail.
Daniel
Howard Finley Care
JOB SUMMARY
Senior Care Assistant by Howard Finley Care Ltd
Mansfield
4 days ago
No experience / No degree
Full-time