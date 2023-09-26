Senior Care Assistant by Howard Finley Care Ltd

Team Leader job - Mansfield

Howard Finley Care are recruiting for a new Team Leader to work within our client's nursing home in Mansfield.

Team Leader vacancy details:

£12.50 per hour

36 - 40 hours

Days positions available

Team Leader main duties:

Lead a team of care staff

Administer medication

To provide the highest level of personal care and attention to residents, following individual care plans carefully and ensuring that all contact is polite, friendly, warm and supportive.

To follow individual care plans for each resident, accurately maintaining appropriate records for both.

To ensure you adhere to CQC and company policies

NVQ level 3 in needed for team leader role, senior carer is acceptable without.

If you are interested in this Team Leader job please get in touch asap.

Please contact me on 07835073286 to discuss this position in further detail.

Daniel

Howard Finley Care