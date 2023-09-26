Physician Associate by Chase Medical

I'm excited to advertise for a well-known PCN group near the Slough area that would like to recruit an enthusiastic Physician Associate to join them on a permanent basis. The surgery has a "good" CQC rating, maintained over the years. There will be plenty of support to help get you up to speed with their processes.

You'll be required to work across 3 of their sites with plenty of support available. This is an amazing opportunity to join a well-led team that includes GPs, ANPs, PNs, Paramedics, and Physician Associates, with a wider non-clinical team to help get you up to speed with their processes.

The surgeries are near each other, and you'll work across all sites after the initial induction. Ideally, GP experience is ideal, but they are happy to offer training to newly qualified PAs. Please note that you must have completed an MSc in Physician Associate studies and Nationals Qualifications to apply for this role.

Benefits

Starting salary of £40k per annum (negotiable, depending on experience)

25 days of annual leave

Bank Holidays off

NHS Pension

NHS Indemnity

on-site parking



If you're interested in learning more about the role, please get in touch by calling me at 01142757421 or you can email me at olo.muda@chase-medical.com.

