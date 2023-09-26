GP by Chase Medical

We have an exciting opportunity for a GP in the Basingstoke area!

I'm currently working with a well-respected GP surgery in Basingstoke (RG21) who are currently looking for a GP to join their team on a permanent basis.

As a an Salaried GP you can work 4 to 6 session per week and you can set your working pattern so you can have the perfect work life balance. The practice are looking to offer £10,721 per session and you'll benefit from 6 weeks annual leave + BH.

Each practice has free parking and you can set your own hours and working days, so you could have the perfect work life balance. You'll be working alongside 12 GP partners and 7 Salaried GPs so you'll be well support within this role.

The Practice has 21,000 patients on it's list and has a good CQC report and a great reputation within the community, which has been maintained over many years which really demonstrates the success of this Practice.

You'll be expected to work to 15 minute appointments with time to do your own admin, however every GP get their own GP sectary working alongside them to assist them with anything they might need.

Benefits

Earn £10,721 per session

Work 4 to 6 sessions per week

Set your own hours and day

6 weeks Annual leave + bank holidays

Free on site parking

If you are interested in this role, please don't hesitate to contact Rob:

Email: robert.bellamy@chase-medical.com

Phone: 0114 275 7421