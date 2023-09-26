Mental Health Nurse by TFS Healthcare

Registered Mental Health Nurse

Nottingham

£21 - £32 per hour

Are you an experienced Registered Mental Health Nurse, seeking market leading pay rates with an agency that truly cares about you and your wellbeing?

TFS Healthcare an award-winning healthcare recruitment agency, are seeking experienced Registered Mental Health Nurses for this fantastic opportunity, with some possibly escalations. We are able to offer the equivalent of full-time work with block bookings in advance, or flexible ad hoc shifts depending on your personal preference!

There are excellent public transport links for this Trust. There is a variety of wards to choose to work on, where you will be integrated into a welcoming and passionate existing team.

Throughout your recruitment process, you'll be provided with a dedicated consultant, who's professional approach means you will always be fully supported.

We also offer all our Registered Mental Health Nurses the following benefits:

Market leading pay rates

Option for flexible ad-hoc bookings or arrange shifts with block-bookings in advance

Revalidation advice and unrivalled assistance provided by our own TFS clinical team for any guidance you may need

In-house complimentary training and continuous support of personal and professional development

Full support from your dedicated and efficient recruitment consultant

Fast track compliance process with free DBS processing

A choice of either daily or weekly payroll and a selection of faster payment options

Fantastic career progression opportunities

Access to CPD fund, annual incentives, rewards and recognition for our top healthcare professionals

24-hour service - with the ability to book shifts around the clock and in advance

Free uniform and other protective equipment supplied

We're candidate focused - the satisfaction and safety of our healthcare professionals is paramount

Are you a Registered Mental Health Nurse who is:

Looking for a new and rewarding opportunity

Registered with a valid NMC Pin and hold full eligibility to work in the UK

Compassionate, kind and committed to making a difference in people's lives

Striving for personal and professional development and growth

Seeking a company that values the people we work with, offering incentives, market leading pay rates and excellent support

TFS Healthcare have over 10 years' experience placing healthcare professionals into their dream roles. We're a multi award-winning recruitment agency specialising in supplying medical professionals for contract / block bookings, temporary and permanent positions within the NHS and private healthcare organisations, across the UK. There's never been a better time to join us!

If you fit the above description or wish to discuss other opportunities with one of the UK's fastest growing agencies, please apply now or call for further information on 020 7407 1122.

If you are not available for this opportunity, why not recommend a friend or colleague and earn up to £250 bonus for each successful placement - there is no limit to the number of people you can refer! (T&Cs apply).

#agency-north

TFS Healthcare is an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate based on race, religion, gender, age, sexuality, gender identification, or physical ability.

TFS Healthcare will make reasonable adjustments and provide support for anyone who needs it either to apply or to succeed in the role. We will also support people to access our clients' organisations with sensitivity, respect and care.