Clinical Pharmacist by Chase Medical

Clinical Pharmacist

South East London Area

A great opportunity became available for a Clinical Pharmacist at a South East London Practice. They are looking for someone to work up to full-time hours, so will also consider part-time applicants for this role. Your day-to-day duties will include some of the following: treating patients with Minor Illness, Chronic Disease Management, Medicine Management and Reviews. Experience in Primary Care and being a Prescriber is essential.

They're happy to offer:

- Band 8 Salary DoE & Skills

- NHS Pension

- 6 weeks Annual Leave

- Great Transport Links

- Great Location

The practice utilises Vision and has a patient size of around 8,000, being looked after by a lovely team of GPs, Practice Nurses, HCAs, and an admin team.

