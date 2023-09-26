Inpatient Physiotherapist by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Physiotherapist| Inpatient - Surgical| Band 6 | Part time |Bushey, Watford| Access to further training and development

The opportunity has arisen for a Physiotherapist to join our team on a permanent part time basis. The role is open to an experienced Physiotherapist, looking to join a supportive, clinically excellent and close-knit team, focusing on providing effective, evidence based physiotherapy interventions to patients in a ward based setting. Full support, development and training will be provided for the right person who is driven, focused and a team player.

This is a part time position working 19 hours per week across a Thursday, Friday and some weekends.

Spire Bushey Hospital is one of North London and Hertfordshire's leading private hospitals, with an excellent reputation for delivering high-quality private hospital treatment. The hospital offers a premium service in key areas of complex healthcare including orthopaedics, neurology, cardiac care, and gynaecology. Spire Bushey Hospital forms part of a 4 site portfolio, and is supported by and works alongside Spire Bushey Diagnostic Centre, Elstree Cancer Centre and Spire Pathology Centre - based on Centennial Park in Elstree - just 5 minutes from the main hospital site.

Duties and responsibilities:

The role will involve the delivering of an excellent standard of assessment and treatment in an Inpatient setting. You will treat a diverse caseload and see patients post-surgery.

Provide highly skilled and specialised assessment, diagnosis and treatment for patients within the in-patient/out-patient service

Take a lead role in physiotherapy assessment, diagnosis and treatment of patient caseload

Demonstrate solid clinical reasoning skills and evidence-based practice.

Who we're looking for:

HCPC registration with no restriction on Practise

You will hold a BSc in Physiotherapy

Previously employed in a similar capacity or as a Physiotherapist in the NHS or private Sector

Must have inpatient orthopaedic experience

Evidence of substantial CPD in management and other clinically related and relevant subjects

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Louise Tankard on

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

